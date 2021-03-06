Chris’s Coffee and Custard celebrates its grand opening in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A new coffee shop in the Star City is creating opportunities one cup at a time.

Chris’s Coffee and Custard held a ribbon ceremony Saturday to celebrate its grand opening.

Chris and his mom Beth have worked over the years to turn it into a cafe with a purpose.

She created the business to employ and train people with special abilities.

It’s a beautiful day here in Roanoke, VA! Perfect for some custard! 🍦 Posted by Chris's Coffee & Custard on Saturday, March 6, 2021

Her vision is to have a place where they can feel comfortable and feel like part of the community.

“This is important to me because I want to work for my friends, my family and my soccer team... That’s my dream job I love,” said Chris.

Chris says anyone who wants to start their own business just needs to have courage to make it happen.

