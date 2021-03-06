Sheriff’s office needs help finding missing 31-year-old Pulaski County man

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding Michael Joseph Trujillo, 31, who was last seen around midnight Friday into Saturday.

He is 5′9, 190 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black and white flannel pajama bottoms, a grayish blue long sleeve top and navy blue Nike slip on shoes.

Trujillo is missing from the Gate 10 Road area in the Fairlawn section of Pulaski County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

In a message to her son, Trujillo’s mom said she “wants you to know she loves you very much and is scared for you, and that you’re not in trouble, everyone just wants to help you.”

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 540-980-7800.