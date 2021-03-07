Drive-thru fundraiser aims to repair NW Roanoke playground

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke clothing company with a mission raised money to renovate a park in northwest Roanoke Saturday afternoon.

Humble Hustle hosted a drive-thru fundraiser at the Villa Heights Recreation Center. The historic mansion was recently restored, but the renovation did not include the adjoining playground or the basketball court.

The organization sees Villa Heights as the heart of northwest Roanoke. They believe a restored playground and basketball court would be an indispensable asset for the children of the neighborhood.

“This park has been here for over 100 years, so deterioration has taken place over time,” said Douglas Pitzer of Humble Hustle. “It’s time for it to be updated the same way we have seen other areas of the community get updated. It’s beautiful in those regions and we see the results that come from it, we just want the same benefits.”

Although the drive-thru fundraiser has ended, you can still donate money to their cause by clicking this link.