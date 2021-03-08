What’s News Today: Schools reopening, road work

Road closures in Nelson County could impact your commute starting today. Norfolk Southern will be replacing crossings along five roads. Closings at each will last up to two days. Detours will be in place. Work will start on River Road near Shipman and continue north.

More students in Montgomery County will return to the classroom. Last month, the school board voted to bring students back to class four days a week with one day online. The school board was split four to three on the decision.

The Bedford County Board of Supervisors will hold a work session today. It will discuss extending its Emergency Ordinance, allowing for continuity of government operations during the pandemic. The board will also discuss the budget for the next fiscal year.

The Roanoke Planning Commission will meet today to consider amending the city’s comprehensive plan. It will consider adding the Oak Grove Center Plan and the Welcoming Roanoke Plan. The Oak Grove Center Plan focuses on 173 acres along Route 419, focusing on land use, community facilities, transportation and more. The Welcoming Roanoke Plan is the city’s immigrant integration plan, highlighting and enhancing the economic contributions they make to the community.

The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors will receive comments today about tuition and fees for the upcoming school year. The Board of Visitors will consider increases of up to three percent for tuition and fees and an increase of mandatory fees of up to $90. The board has not raised tuition over the last two years for in-state undergraduates.