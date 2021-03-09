3 detained after workers report being shot at in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Authorities detained two adults and one juvenile on Tuesday afternoon in connection with shots being fired on Buck Mountain Road.

At about 3 p.m., contract workers at Faith Christian School reported being shot at, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.

Within 15 minutes of receiving the call, officers had responded and detained the three individuals.

Officers recovered an air rifle at the scene, according to police.

Police reported no injuries and no damage to the school.

Charges are pending as the investigation remains ongoing.