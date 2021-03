A tractor-trailer hauling live turkeys has crashed and closed an exit ramp on US-29 in Campbell County, according to VDOT.

Authorities said the accident happened at 6 a.m. and closed the northbound US-460 exit ramp.

There were 837 turkeys on board, and authorities said that most of them survived the crash.

The driver has been charged with reckless driving, according to Virginia State Police.