Fight among employees, possibly involving a gun, caused Henry County business’s evacuation, authorities say

Members of the Henry County Sheriff's Office respond to a situation at the Keeco facility on Beaver Creek Drive.

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are investigating after a Wednesday afternoon fight among two employees at a Henry County business led to active shooter protocols going into place as a precaution, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 2 p.m., Henry County authorities responded to the Keeco facility on Beaver Creek Drive, about 3 miles north of uptown Martinsville.

A fight broke out between employees where one individual said he had a gun and someone may have actually seen a gun, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Everyone inside the building was evacuated and active shooter protocols were put into place as a precaution, according to Sheriff Lane Perry.

While no one was hurt, Perry said his office is still working to piece together what happened.

One suspect is being questioned by the Sheriff’s Office as deputies search for the other person involved.

Police have left the scene at this time.

