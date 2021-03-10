Henry County Public Schools students return to the classroom for first time in months

HENRY COUNTY, Va – Students in Henry County have returned to the classroom for the first time since late last year.

One-third of students decided to return to a hybrid learning schedule.

Students at Laurel Park Middle School were welcomed back with handmade signs from their teachers Wednesday morning. The school division says about half of its staff members got vaccinated, playing a big part in returning to the classroom.

“We want everyone to have that same opportunity because they all play a huge role in supporting our students is especially the two-week mark where everyone has had to be on their second vaccine for the most part,” Henry County Public Schools Communications Director Monica Hatchett said.

The school division also expects an increase in summer school this year since instruction will be offered in-person.