Martinsville-Henry County SPCA hosting week-long adoption event

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – The Martinsville-Henry County SPCA is holding a massive adoption event this week, with a few adjustments due to COVID-19.

The SPCA is teaming up with North Shore Animal League America and Purina for the annual Tour for Life adoption event.

Usually, there’s a wellness clinic to give pets vaccines; however, this year, there will only be adoptions.

Purina’s even giving the shelter a $1,000 grant to help pay for vet care, food and other expenses so the shelter can reduce adoption fees.

“You’re not just saving one life, you’re saving two lives,” said Catherin Gupton, the shelter’s director of Operations. “You’re saving the life that you’re taking home, but you’re also saving the life of the animal that’s coming into the shelter.”

The adoption event runs from Tuesday, March 9 through Sunday, March 13 from 12-6 p.m.