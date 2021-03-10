Rustburg Dixie Softball breaks ground on Campbell County sports complex

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – If you build it, they will come.

Campbell County residents broke ground Tuesday on a field of dreams of their own.

Rustburg Dixie Softball turned the soil on their new James B. Fray Sports Complex, named in honor of a county resident who was an attorney and philanthropist.

The $600,000 project includes three softball fields, dugouts, lighting and a concession stand.

The league is made up of about 100 girls ages four to 19. They expect more players to join thanks to the new facility.

Jessi Roman, the league’s president, said for decades they relied on fields typically used for baseball.

“For these girls to have something that’s theirs, that they can call a home of their own. You know, that’s what we’ve always wanted and that’s what we have worked so hard for.” Said Roman.

League leaders hope to have the fields built by the end of this year.