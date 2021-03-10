TAP offering free guidance for first time home-buyers

ROANOKE, Va. – Hoping to help 50 first-time homebuyers by the end of March, TAP is now offering a housing counseling program.

Offering free services to first-time homeowners or people in danger of foreclosure, TAP will be guiding people on the major financial investment.

With the pandemic affecting the housing market, TAP is working with people’s mortgage companies to determine available funding options and housing deals.

Helping people as young as 18-years-old, TAP Housing Counselor Sierra Sallah said they will walk with clients every step of the way.

“Through home internship... from when you first apply to maintaining homeownership when you are in your home.”

If you are interested to learn more, you can sign up for the program on the TAP’s website.