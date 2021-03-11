Authorities searching for wanted Campbell County man they say eluded capture

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find a wanted man.

Joel Cory White, 33, of Evington, is wanted for failing to appear in court on the following two charges: abduction, and assault and battery of a family member.

White had a hearing scheduled for Wednesday; however, he was not there, according to online court records.

On Thursday afternoon, White ran away from deputies when he was approached near the Sprint Store on Timberlake Road, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds.

The Sheriff’s Office said it does not consider him dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding his location is asked to contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9574 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.