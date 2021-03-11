Report: Alexis Murphy’s killer led authorities to her remains

Remains of Alexis Murphy found seven years after her murder

The man who is serving two life sentences for the murder of Alexis Murphy led authorities to her body, according to WTOP.

Alexis was 17-years-old when she was last seen in August 2013 at a gas station in Lovingston, and investigators said her body had gone undiscovered until Dec. 3, 2020. Since 2013, authorities said searches have continued for her body with the search area increasing over time.

When authorities announced the discovery of Alexis’ remains in February, they did not specify how her remains were found.

Randy Taylor is serving two life sentences for the murder of Alexis Murphy (WSLS)

Randy Taylor, 50, is serving two life sentences for Alexis’ murder.

According to WTOP, Taylor led investigators to her remains after the Nelson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office got two transportation orders to take him from Virginia Red Onion Prison to the Virginia State Police office in Lebanon.

Authorities then brought Taylor to private property near Stagebridge Road along Route 29 in Lovingston and he led them to Alexis’ remains, according to what sources familiar with the search told WTOP.