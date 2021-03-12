Matthew McConaughey brings on Post Malone, George Strait and more in virtual concert benefiting Texas storm victims

One famous Texas native is finding ways to help his community after the devasting winter storm that hit the state.

Matthew McConaughey announced there will be a star-studded benefit concert called “We’re Texas,” which he described as a “virtual revival where we can all come together to help Texas recover from the winter storm.”

The concert will feature performances from music stars like Willie Nelson, Don Henley, Gary Clark Jr., George Strait, Kelly Clarkson, Khalid, Kirk Franklin, Leon Bridges, Lyle Lovett, Miranda Lambert, Post Malone and others.

McConaughey, along with his wife Camila Alves McConaughey, will host the event that is set to stream on his YouTube channel at 7 p.m. on March 21.

All proceeds raised from the event will go towards the Just Keep Livin Texas Relief Fund.

“100% of all the donations will benefit so many organizations on the ground now and in the months to come,” wrote McConaughey in a social media post promoting the event.

To donate or learn more about the foundation, click here.