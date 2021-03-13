NW Roanoke community pantry hosts food drive

ROANOKE, Va. – A food drive in northwest Roanoke Saturday afternoon encouraged people to pay their goods forward to those who may need it.

Roanoke Mutual Aid hosted the food drive to replenish the Hope Center’s pantry. The organization also accepted essential items such as laundry supplies and sanitary goods.

“Help us help each other,” said Leroy Taylor of The Hope Center. “It’s the community giving to the community, which is a little more special than getting something from a major chain. It’s nice.”