More Roanoke students return to the classroom

ROANOKE, Va – More Roanoke students Returned to the classroom Monday.

Most students attending Roanoke City Public Schools were already attending in-person classes two days a week. Now, they’ll be in-person double that, for four days a week.

The school division has several precautions in place, such as mask-wearing, social distancing, and regular cleaning to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We have done a lot of preliminary exercises to make sure that we were following all of the mitigation strategies to ensure the safety of our students as well as our staff members, so we have been busy working hard ever since we knew this deadline was approaching,” Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Education Eric Anderson said.

About 25% of students in the school division chose not to return and will finish the school year virtually.