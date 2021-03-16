Danville Baseball Club introduces Danville Otterbots as new team name

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Baseball Club has selected an official identity to introduce a new era of baseball after receiving hundreds of name suggestions.

The “Danville Otterbots” will bring in a new era of baseball to the American Legion Post 325 Field starting this summer, according to a press release.

This is the first time in three decades that Danville baseball has its own unique identity formed by ideas from fans and community members.

The name selection comes after a two-week name the team community submission contest that received over 600 team name suggestions.

The new era of baseball and entertainment for Danville & the Southside has officially arrived!



The Danville Baseball Club said it looked at several names and found that otters and the future of STEM education in the Southside area were the two main themes among fans.

The colors of the logo were also carefully selected. The club said it chose the primary blue in honor of the Dan River and its tie with the tobacco and textile industries and the secondary orange of the otter’s eyes because it matches the color of the Danville HOME sign.

“We’re so grateful for the reception that we have received in Danville to this point, and are so pleased with the outcome from this community-driven process. Building an identity that i involves so many different themes is truly remarkable,” said team owner and president, Ryan Keur. “I’m so proud of Austin and know he’s going to continue to build a great team in Danville and further the mission of becoming a strong community steward.”

The Otterbots will play on June 3, which is also the start of the 2021 Appalachian League season in Danville.

People can see the Otterbots play 27 home games from June to August.