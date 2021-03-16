First responders honor Sovah healthcare workers

DANVILLE, Va. – For more than a year the coronavirus has affected all of our lives and the people working on the frontlines of this battle are some of the hardest hit.

Flashing lights and blaring sirens marked what Chief Medical Officer Sheranda Gunn-Nolan calls “the hardest year in medicine.”

On Monday, first responders thanked Sovah healthcare workers who are tackling the pandemic on the frontlines.

“What has been very difficult has been the feeling of helplessness because as caregivers we are here to help heal the body,” said Sovah Health Interim Chief Executive Officer Tory Shepherd.

Seeing spikes in January at the system’s hospitals in Martinsville and Danville, 25 patients a day were in the critical care unit in Martinsville.

As of Monday morning, only four patients remain.

But cases are still moderately severe in Danville as the hospital currently handles 15 cases.

With a vaccine available, many health care workers are rejoicing.

”We were able to do this under a year is a testament to man’s ingenuity,” said Dr. James McKay with Sovah Health. “When man puts in his mind to do something he can do it.”

With nearly 10,000 vaccines in Martinsville administered so far and more vaccine clinics in the future, it’s the glimmer of hope.

”I can see the light at the end of the tunnel,” McKay said. “We’re almost through this.”