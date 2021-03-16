What’s News Today: Food collection, budget discussion

Vinton Town Council will hold a public hearing about issuing up to $8.9 million in bonds. $4.4 million would be used for utility capital projects with $4.5 million to refinance existing town debt. The board will also get an update on the proposed redistricting of the Gish Mill property. A developer is proposing to put a restaurant, retail, residential and lodging on the historic property.

Gleaning for the World will collect food and household supplies today through Thursday. The organization will set up at Sam’s Club on Wards Road in Lynchburg from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The ‘Love Your Neighbor’ event will give food to local food pantries and churches to help with distribution in the local community.

Franklin County Schools will present its proposed budget to the Board of Supervisors today. The proposed budget is $102 million, an increase of more than $13 million. The County Administrator will also present the proposed budget for the county for the next fiscal year.

We will learn the identity of the Danville Baseball Club today. The team is part of the Appalachian League, which is transitioning into a wooden bat summer league for college players. The announcement will be made at 10 a.m.

The City of Roanoke holds a budget development webinar today. The monthly series allows citizens to learn about the process of developing the annual budget. Today’s webinar will focus on the capital budget and outside agency funding. The webinar will be broadcast live on the city’s Facebook page beginning at 5 p.m.

Danville City Council will get information about creating a casino and entertainment zoning district. The change to the ordinance is intended for the Schoolfield Mill site, which is the future home of Caesar’s casino. The Planning Commission is expected to hold a public hearing next month with City Council holding on in May.