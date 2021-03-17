Angry customer’s explict email inspires a new beer at Bedford brewery

BEDFORD, Va. – Beale’s Beer is responding to an internet troll with new hops.

Brittany Canterbury, taproom manager, said the idea came after an incident with a customer who wasn’t following their mask policy.

“We asked them if they had a mask, and if they didn’t, we were able to get them a mask; and there was just kind of a little toddler throwdown,” recalled Canterbury.

That throwdown led to the angry customer crafting an email, writing “your manager is ‘b---- [sic]”

“[I was] definitely a little worked up about everything, but it’s not as frustrating knowing that we are doing what we’re supposed to be doing to keep a clean, safe environment for everyone,” said Canterbury.

The grammatically incorrect ‘your manager is b-word’ is the name of the beer, but it isn’t the first time they’ve been inspired by a customer.

“We had our ‘Closed by Christmas’ [beer] from another customer who said we’d be closed by Christmas if kept enforcing our mask mandate,” said Canterbury.

Ad

Head brewer Bryson Foutz said the interaction with angry customers is unfortunate.

“The sad thing is it’s expected; but the only thing we can do is snap back, essentially,” said Foutz.

Beale’s Beer is snapping back with a cold brew after banning the customer from the Bedford brewery.

Canterbury said they released the beer last weekend and she’s overwhelmed with having her face on a beer can.

“It just shows that if you stand for a great cause, good things come from it.”

Canterbury adds the beer is 7% alcohol with 100% satisfaction.