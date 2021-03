FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A Franklin County man said he wasn’t expecting much when he bought a ticket from the Virginia Lottery.

So when Ricky Chitwood ended up winning $100,000 from a Blazing Hot Crossword 5X Virginia Lottery ticket, he couldn’t help but be amazed.

“I was really surprised!” he told Virginia Lottery officials as he claimed the first of three top prizes in the game.

Chitwood said he might use the money to buy himself a new truck.