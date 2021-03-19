Minor league baseball teams in Southwest Virginia prepare for spring season

ROANOKE, Va. – After having the 2020 season canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, minor league baseball teams across Southwest Virginia are gearing up for what could be the busiest season yet.

The number one thing on the mind of the staff at Salem Memorial Ballpark is making sure their fans and players can return safely in just a few weeks.

The Salem Red Sox are slated to play 60 games this season.

The team has to follow directions from the governor’s office and major league baseball which is only allowing 25% capacity right now.

Salem Red Sox General Manager Allen Lawrence says it’s likely restrictions won’t look the same at the end of the season when you compare it to the beginning, but he is eager to be able to bring baseball back to Salem safely this spring.

“The fans do a lot for us and they were lucky, and we got some of the greatest fans in the country, I think, you know, the support that we have is tremendous and we try and get some of that back,” Salem Red Sox General Manager Allen Lawrence said.

Right now season tickets are on sale and tickets for individual games will go on sale when the team has a better idea of how many fans will be allowed in each game.

The Red Sox host their home opener at the ballpark on May 11 against the Lynchburg Hillcats.

Salem Red Sox 2021 Schedule (Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Danville Otterbots Schedule 2021 (Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)