Woman seriously injured after Roanoke shooting, police say

ROANOKE, Va. – Authorities are investigating after a woman showed up at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with a serious gunshot wound, according to Roanoke Police.

Officers said they were notified that she arrived at the hospital around 11:45 p.m. Thursday. According to police, she was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

Authorities said when they went to the hospital to speak with the victim, she appeared to have serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Detectives said they are still working to find the location where the incident happened.

Police said no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 540-344-8500. You can also text 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.