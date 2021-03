ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police are asking for your help in finding a missing senior.

81-year-old Harriet Hodges was last seen at her home in the 2200 block of Windsor Avenue SW on Friday.

Police said she was last seen wearing white pants and a purple jacket and usually walks around with a cane.

Due to her having dementia, authorities want to get her home as soon as possible.

They ask that anyone who has seen Harriet or has any information on her whereabouts calls 911.