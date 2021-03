SALEM, VA. – The City of Salem is mourning the loss of one of its icons.

Luke Waldrop died at 97-years-old. He’s best known for his pioneering, community-driven mind behind projects such as Spartan Square.

10 News rode along with him two years ago when he was the first to cross the new Franklin Road Bridge, after being the first to cross the original as a child.

His legacy is cemented in numerous college scholarships and his family asks for donations to the Salem Food Pantry in lieu of flowers.