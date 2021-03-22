Crews extinguish Roanoke County house fire

Crews responded to a house fire at 6135 Carolina Trail in Roanoke County on March 22, 2021.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A family of four won’t be able to return to its home after a fire Monday evening.

Shortly after 5 p.m., Roanoke County Fire & Rescue crews responded to 6135 Carolina Trail for a reported house fire.

Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the garage and back of the two-story home.

None of the four people living in the home were there at the time of the fire and the family’s pets, a dog and a cat, were able to safely escape.

The fire was knocked down in about 20 minutes and marked fully under control after 45 minutes from the time of the call, according to the fire department.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating what caused the fire.