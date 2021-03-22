New Lab Jr. program sparks interest in science from an early age

ROANOKE, Va. – The Science Museum of Western Virginia isn’t wasting any time when it comes to prepping the world’s future scientists. Registration is now available for The LAB Jr., where kids 3 to 5 years old can learn and practice their scientist skills.

This is the younger version of The Lab, which the museum launched last summer for students grades K-5.

The eight-week program starts Tuesday, April 6 if parents choose the Tuesday classes or Thursday, April 8 for the Thursday classes.

“We do hands-on experiments with magnets, biology, planting and growing and even early coding with instruments like codapillars,” said Mary Baako, director of philanthropy and The LAB at the museum.

Baako told 10 News as a staff, they saw a gap in early STEAM education. STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, arts and math. She believes introducing these skills to kids earlier is a solution to their long-standing question of how to get children interested in science and innovation skills.

Ad

“On a personal level for students it’s important for their trajectory and academic success but as a community, it’s important for our community to create the best talent that we possibly can,” said Baako.

To register, click here.