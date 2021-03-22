One man dead after overnight shooting in Lynchburg

A man is dead after authorities said he was shot early Monday morning in Lynchburg.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Knight Street around 1:32 a.m. for a report of a shooting and malicious wounding, according to police.

When officers arrived, they said they found 37-year-old Marlon Williams with a gunshot wound and he was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital, where he later died.

After further investigation, authorities said the shooting happened in the 1000 block of 17th Street.

According to police, this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Sparnroft at (434) 455-6152 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.