Crews on scene of house fire in Northwest Roanoke

Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Northwest Roanoke, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Authorities said the fire is in the 700 block of Loudoun Avenue NW.

When units arrived, they said they found heavy smoke and flames.

At 10:44am, Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 700 block of Loudon Ave for a #fire. Units arrived to find heavy smoke and flames. Units are on scene working to extinguish the flames. #WorkingFire pic.twitter.com/r4pi6yCusb — Roanoke Fire-EMS (@RoanokeFireEMS) March 23, 2021

10 News has a crew en route to the scene to learn more.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops.