Crews on scene of house fire in Northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Northwest Roanoke, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.
Authorities said the fire is in the 700 block of Loudoun Avenue NW.
When units arrived, they said they found heavy smoke and flames.
At 10:44am, Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 700 block of Loudon Ave for a fire. Units arrived to find heavy smoke and flames. Units are on scene working to extinguish the flames.
