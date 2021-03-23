photo
Crews on scene of house fire in Northwest Roanoke

Samantha Smith
, Digital Content Producer

ROANOKE, Va. – Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Northwest Roanoke, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Authorities said the fire is in the 700 block of Loudoun Avenue NW.

When units arrived, they said they found heavy smoke and flames.

10 News has a crew en route to the scene to learn more.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops.

