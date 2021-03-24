Balloons Over Rockbridge returns after COVID-19 cancellation

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – Balloons will fly over Rockbridge County once again.

A beloved event that was grounded in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic returns in summer 2021.

The festival takes flight July 2-3 at the Virginia Horse Center’s Oak Hill property.

In previous years, community members enjoyed hot air balloon rides, live music, food and drinks and merchandise vendors. Organizers say you can expect the same this year.

They are still getting everything together as COVID-19 restrictions continue to change, but one thing that remains: admission is still free.

“We have always been free, but we talked about charging this year just because we’ve got to figure out how many people we can get in because we still don’t know that,” said Balloons over Rockbridge board member Dawn Mays. “So, we were going to do that but we talked about and said it’s still going to be free!”

While admission is free, taking flight in a tethered hot air balloon will cost $15 for adults and $10 for children under 10.

Another favorite returning this year is the Ed McDaniel Memorial Balloon Glow.

Balloons Over Rockbridge raises money for local nonprofits.

