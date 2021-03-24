What’s News Today: Route 24 improvements, hotel conversion

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam will sign legislation abolishing the death penalty today. The General Assembly passed the legislation during this year’s session. This makes Virginia the 23rd state to outlaw executions. The vote was bipartisan, but most Republicans voted against it.

The Central Virginia Planning District Commission holds a public meeting about Route 24 in Rustburg. The commission will talk about proposed improvements between Brookneal Highway and Red House Road. The potential changes would improve congestion and address safety concerns. The meeting will be held virtually starting at 6 p.m.

Today is the submit comments in a survey being conducted by the Roanoke Police Department. The Community Satisfaction Survey will be used to help the department understand the needs of the community and learn how it can improve. Responses will be accepted until 5 p.m.

The Lynchburg Planning Commission will hold a public hearing about the Kirkley Hotel. The owners of the hotel have filed an application to rezone the property, allowing for a senior living community. The owners say, because of the current status of the hospitality industry, “it makes sense for us to explore a transition to senior living sooner rather than later.”

The Salvation Army of Greater Lynchburg will hold a drive-thru food distribution event today. It will be held in the Salvation Army parking lot from 9 a.m. to noon, while supplies last. The Salvation Army will had out food bags with non-perishable food items, including canned goods, pasta and cereal.

The Franklin County Court Appointed Special Advocate program holds a virtual information session as it looks to recruit volunteers. The volunteers serve as advocates for children in the community. Those who are trained are appointed by a judge to speak for children who are involved in proceedings related to abuse, neglect or in need of supervision. Applicants must be 21 years old and able to attend 40 hours of training and court observation. If you’re interested, the information session begins at 6 p.m.