Central Virginia Health District enters Phase 1c for coronavirus vaccine

More people in the Central Virginia Health District are now eligible for the coronavirus vaccine.

The health district entered Phase 1c on Thursday, according to health officials.

Earlier this month, the Virginia Dept. of Health announced that all communities across the state would be in Phase 1c by mid-April.

Essential workers are now eligible for the vaccine, including people in the following industries:

Energy

Water, wastewater, and waste removal (includes recycling removal)

Housing and construction

Food service

Transportation and logistics

Institutions of higher education (faculty and staff only)

Finance

Information technology & communication

Media

Legal services

Public safety (including engineers)

Other public health workers

Barbers, stylists, and hairdressers

Anyone looking to get a vaccine can click here to pre-register or call 877-VAX-IN-VA.

Below is a map that highlights what phase each health district is in: