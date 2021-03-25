COVID-19 outbreaks force two Radford City Public Schools to go virtual until April 2

RADFORD, Va. – COVID-19 outbreaks among athletic programs have forced two Radford City Public Schools to go virtual.

Radford High School and John Dalton Intermediate will be completely virtual starting Thursday, March 25 through Friday, April 2.

All extra-curricular activities, including practices and games, will also be canceled until April 4.

Superintendent Rob Graham said at least 10 students have come down with COVID-19. Since so many students are infected, it’s too hard to contact trace. That’s why the district made the call to move to virtual learning temporarily.

Graham said the outbreak didn’t start within the school but instead spread from the community.

“I’m not putting blame on anybody. It’s COVID-19. It’s the way it is. But we are going to fight for our children and we’re going to try to get them back as soon as we can,” said Graham.

The schools will be closed until after spring break so the district can do a deep cleaning.

Ad

The plan is to bring students back into the buildings on April 12.