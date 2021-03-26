First Lady Pamela Northam stops at E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Virginia’s first lady is touring schools across the Commonwealth, and she’s making stops in our area.

Pamela Northam paid a visit to Lynchburg’s E.C. Glass High School on Friday morning to see how they’ve adapted to learning during the pandemic.

The first lady received a bag of Hilltopper swag and said she’s impressed with the creativity the staff has in the Hill City.

“They’re doing some really innovative work around their forensics classes. They’re making sure that even if a child can’t be here to do hands-on learning, they’re getting kits at home, which is amazing,” said the first lady. “That’s extra work, of course, for the staff here; but none of them have expressed anything other than excitement over doing it for their students.”

Northam will also tour schools in Franklin County on Friday afternoon.