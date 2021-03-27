Hotline to register 65 and older for the vaccine extended in Roanoke Valley

ROANOKE, Va. – While some areas are moving forward to Phase 1c with vaccine distribution, Roanoke Alleghany County Health District is still far from it.

Waiting for more Johnson and Johnson vaccines, Dr. Cynthia Morrow said an extra 1,000 Moderna vaccines are expected to be added to the next shipment.

A necessary supply as Morrow said a reduction of vaccine allocation from the state was not expected.

“You know all of us were a little bit disappointed when we learned the state allocation was 49,000 not the over 100,000 we were expecting,” she said.

Morrow said in order to enter the next phase, more people from the older population need to receive their doses.

That’s why on Wednesday a hotline was created to help register 65 and up.

After registering 250 people, the hotline will now be extended to next week. Originally, it was supposed to close Friday.

If you are 65 and up and live in the district, you can call 540-613-6597 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to sign up for an appointment.