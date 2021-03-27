Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets constructs 40 beds for children in need

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Sleep in Heavenly Peace New River Valley now has more beds to give, thanks to the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets.

Dozens of cadets constructed the beds on Saturday along with Sleep in Heavenly Peace volunteers. Chapter president Paul Mele said these new beds are enough for everyone on its waiting list.

“We had 80 kids on the waiting list at one point,” Mele said. “We’ll have about 4 beds left over, and what we’re taking care of is people that have been on the waiting list since last October.”

The chapter had run out of beds to give last month, but he said the organization received a flood of donations after 10 News reported on the shortage.

“In the fourteen days after that, donations to our website just about $20,000,” Mele said. “We’ve got to keep it going. Let’s stock up the warehouse, let’s get it filled with beds so no kid goes without.”

Cadets such as Harrison Ochoco said they were proud to build the beds because it falls in line with Virginia Tech’s motto.

“Ut Prosim, that I may serve,” Ochoco said. “As future military leaders, it’s important for cadets to give back to their communities and take part in service.”

Mele has more builds planned for the spring and summer, but he said this build is especially significant as a Virginia Tech alum.

“My Hokie heart is warmed and my affinity for the military is bolstered,” Mele said.

If you want to donate to Sleep In Heavenly Peace New River Valley, you can do so by clicking this link.