Bedford County authorities arrest 3, searching for one in connection with thefts from mailboxes

Three arrested, one wanted in connection with recent thefts from Bedford County mailboxes.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Bedford County authorities have arrested three people and are searching for one more who they believe are connected to recent thefts from mailboxes.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that it arrested the following three people:

Rebecca Bailey is charged with forgery and uttering, larceny of credit cards and obtain money by false pretense

Angela Tuck is charged with forgery and uttering

Marvin Layne is charged with grand larceny

Forgery involves making a false writing which, if true, would be of some legal effect. Uttering is the assertion by word or action that a writing known by the presenter to be forged is actually valid, according to the law office of Shawn Cline.

The Sheriff’s Office is now searching for Eugene “Tommy” Little, who’s wanted on a charge of forgery and uttering in connection with this investigation.

These arrests are the result of an investigation into the recent thefts from mailboxes in the Huddleston and Bodycamp areas, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Ad

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in identifying the person of interest in the attached... Posted by Bedford County Sheriff's Office VA on Saturday, March 27, 2021

As the investigation continues, the Sheriff’s Office said more charges could be filed.

Anyone with information about where Little may be is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-7827.