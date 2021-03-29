Chatham truck company expanding, adding 27 new jobs

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – A Pittsylvania County company is planning to invest more than $5 million to expand its current operations in the county.

J&J Truck Sales Inc., which is headquartered in Chatham, plans to build a new 45,000-square-foot facility adjacent to its current facility at 11453 U.S. Highway 29.

“This expansion by J&J Truck Sales reaffirms its continued confidence in Pittsylvania County and our Commonwealth,” said Gov. Ralph Northam. “Well-established companies choosing to reinvest and create new jobs is what helps communities like Chatham flourish. We thank J&J Truck Sales for its commitment to Southside Virginia and look forward to supporting the company in this next phase of growth.”

J&J Truck Sale is one of the nation’s leading dealers in used dump trucks and a leading construction equipment sales and rental firm, according to the governor’s office.

“J&J Truck Sales has been a proud part of the Pittsylvania County community for the past quarter-century,” said J&J Truck Sales owner Jackie Atkinson. “We appreciate our partners at the county and state level who have worked hand-in-hand with us to help make Southside Virginia the best option for expansion. J&J is growing, and our new Chatham facility will be critical in supporting that growth. This is an exciting time to be in the Danville-Pittsylvania County area, and we look forward to being an integral part for many years to come.”