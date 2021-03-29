photo
Crews working to put out fire in Southeast Roanoke

Fire at abandoned home, authorities said

Samantha Smith
, Digital Content Producer

Crews are working to put out a fire at an abandoned home in Southeast Roanoke (Roanoke Fire-EMS)

Crews are on the scene of a fire at an abandoned home in Southeast Roanoke, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Authorities said crews were dispatched to the 100 block of 8th Street SE at 10:37 a.m.

Crews on scene told 10 News that the house is abandoned.

