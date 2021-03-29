Martinsville couple gets married at Duke University Hospital amid heart disease battle

Jeffrey Benesch and Sarah Myler's wedding ceremony outside of the Duke Medicine Pavilion

DURHAM, N.C. – Love knows no bounds, and one Martinsville couple has proven that saying to be true.

Jeffrey Benesch and Sarah Myler have been dating for the past nine years and wanted to take their next life step together. However, Benesch’s health complications halted their plans of a dream wedding.

Benesch has been hospitalized at Duke University Hospital for his heart disease and has been receiving end-of-life care, according to a Facebook post from the medical center.

Duke University Hospital shared the couple’s beautiful wedding story on its Facebook, saying that, despite their obstacles, they were able to say their vows right outside of the hospital.

Myler says they did this just because they love each other.

The hospital says that Benesch was not eligible for a transplant or other interventions, yet Myler is always there for him to lift his spirits and love them.

The lovebirds were joined by members of Benesch’s care team, friends, family, hospital chaplains and musicians to put the ceremony together.