Authorities say death of missing West Virginia man found in Franklin County is suspicious

BOONES MILL, Va, – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is launching a death investigation after finding a missing West Virginia man dead in his home Monday afternoon.

At about 1:15 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a landlord reporting his tenant was dead in his home.

Deputies reported to the 6000 block of Bethlehem Road in Boones Mill and confirmed they found that the man was dead on arrival.

The victim was identified as 58-year-old William Kirk Odell, who had been reported missing in West Virginia by a family member, according to authorities.

Authorities said circumstances around his death are considered suspicious, but there is no threat to the community.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 540-483-3000.