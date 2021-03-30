Roanoke County schools remove performing arts supervisor due to ‘new information’

Roanoke County Schools has removed an administrator from his post before he even began following an outcry from the community.

A school spokesman says Nathan Street will not start as a performing arts supervisor as expected this summer.

They didn’t elaborate, only saying that they were made aware of “new information.”

But over the weekend, concerned citizens started waving red flags on social media and emailing the superintendent. They were concerned about Street’s heavily religious and political posts on both social media and in other publications.