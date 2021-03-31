All eligible adults in the Roanoke Valley can now call to make a COVID vaccine appointment

ROANOKE, Va. – Originally launched to help provide appointments for those 65 and older, now any adults in Phase 1a and 1b can call to make a COVID vaccine appointment.

Those living in the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts who are eligible to be vaccinated can now call the dedicated hotline at 540-613-6597 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to schedule an appointment.

These two health districts cover those living in Alleghany, Botetourt, Craig and Roanoke counties, as well as residents of Covington, Roanoke and Salem.

Click here to find out which phase you’re eligible for.