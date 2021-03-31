What’s News Today: Job fairs, Day of Giving

Tri-County Community Action Agency and Virginia Career Works is holding a virtual career fair today. Employers in a number of industries in Charlotte, Halifax and Mecklenburg Counties will be talking about open positions. You do need to register to get an interview by calling (434) 572-8064.

Today is the last day to submit your thoughts about economic development in Roanoke County. Results will be used by the county as it plans for economic development and investments over the next five years.

Sheetz is holding Hiring Day. It’s looking to hire 2,800 part- and full-time employees at its more than 600 stores. You can apply online or in-person and learn about career opportunities and benefits packages.

Goodwill Industries of the Valleys holds a virtual job fair today. Several companies in the region are expected to take part. You do need to register to take part.

Today is Jersey Mike’s Day of Giving. The restaurant chain will donate 100 percent of sales to local charities. Sales in the region will go to Greater Lynchburg Habitat for Humanity, CASA of Roanoke, Habitat for Humanity of The New River Valley and Boys and Girls Club of Danville. This is the 11th year for the event.

Road work in Halifax County could impact your commute starting today. Route 610, Murphy Grove Road, at its midpoint connection with U. S. 501 will be closed. A detour will be in place. The closure will remain in place through mid-June.

Virginia Tech holds a workshop today about racial inequities in the food system. The discussion will focus on defining racism and how it shows up in the food system an the role people play in knocking it down. There is a waitlist to attend.