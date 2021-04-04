Alleghany Highlands ‘hurting’ as Capitol attack investigation continues

ALLEGHANY HIGHLANDS, Va. – Federal agents were at the Green family home Saturday, piecing together what unfolded less than 24 hours after Noah Green was shot and killed by police.

The 25-year-old was identified by officials as the person who rammed his vehicle into a Capitol barricade and lunged at police, killing one officer and wounding another.

In a Washington Post article published Saturday, Green’s family says he “was not a terrorist by any means,” and he “appeared to have been suffering from depression and potential mental illness.”

Green’s family resides in Alleghany County. Sandra Knuckols, a local resident, said the area is in shock.

“We all just hurt for his family, for the family of the officer that was hurt and killed,” said Knuckols.

The 25-year-old went to Alleghany High School and graduated in 2014. According to an online biography from Christopher Newport University, Green was a star athlete on the football field and the track.

In a statement to 10 News, Dale Burnette, Green’s high school football coach, wrote in part: “Let me start off by saying nothing can justify what he has done, and several families are now far worse off because of his actions. That being said, when I coached him in high school football, he was a great kid; accountable, well-liked, and a leader. He seemed to be on a good track of furthering his education.”

Residents in the area still have a lot of questions, while offering Green’s family a sense of healing.

“Anything we can do to help them get through this time, we will,” said Knuckols.

Others we spoke to in the area either didn’t know Friday’s attack happened or had no comment.

The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the investigation.