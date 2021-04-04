Roanoke County man barricaded in Holiday Inn Tanglewood room surrenders to police

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE- 2:00 p.m.

A Roanoke County man who barricaded himself in a room early Sunday morning has surrendered to police, according to Roanoke County Police.

According to authorities, the man, who is in his early 50s, was reported missing out of Botetourt County eight days ago.

At about 8 a.m., the missing man’s family obtained an emergency custody order after they determined that he was in Holiday Inn Tanglewood.

Police said that when they attempted to serve the emergency custody order, the subject began to barricade the door to prevent them from entering.

The subject was responding to the officers at first, but authorities said he stopped responding around 12 p.m.

Around noon, the Roanoke County Police’s SWAT team deployed pepper gas to his room causing the subject to surrender peacefully to police.

Police said there were no other people in the room with the subject and that no firearms were found in his room.

According to authorities, the incident is currently under investigation.

UPDATE- 12:39 p.m.

A man who was reported missing out of Botetourt County barricaded himself in a room early Sunday morning, according to Roanoke County Police.

At about 8 a.m., the missing man’s family obtained an emergency custody order after they determined that he was in Holiday Inn Tanglewood.

Officials said while they were trying to serve the emergency custody order, the man barricaded himself in the room.

Police have been talking with him for several hours in an attempt to convince him out of the room and said he will face a minor criminal charge for not cooperating.

ORIGINAL STORY

There’s someone barricaded in a room at the Holiday Inn Tanglewood, according to Roanoke County Police.

Police said they have set up a staging area at the former COX Communications building on Fallowater Lane.

Stay with 10 News for updates.