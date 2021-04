HENRY COUNTY, Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a missing teenage girl.

14-year-old Elizabeth Rigney has been missing since Sunday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Rigney is currently reported as a runaway.

The Sheriff’s Office said there were no specific dangers provided in the initial report.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center at 276-638-8751.