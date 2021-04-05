Lynchburg’s Academy Center of the Arts announces socially distanced, outdoor concert series

LYNCHBURG, Va. – As Virginia continues to loosen COVID-19 restrictions, a socially distanced, outdoor concert series is coming to Lynchburg.

The Academy Center of the Arts announced its return to live music with a concert in May, June and July.

The “Sunset on Seventh” series will be held inside the Seventh Street parking lot next to the theatre.

Organizers plan on obeying guidelines including masks, temperature checks and social distance.

Tickets will also be sold in 10-person pods.

“Those pods are 10 people of your choosing. It’s $150 per pod, and we will not be selling individual tickets. You will print those tickets of at home, and no tickets at will call,” said Sally Hubbard, marketing manager for the Academy Center of the Arts.

Concessions will also be sold. You will have to bring your own seating.

