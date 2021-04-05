Some health districts in Southwest Virginia enter Phase 2 of vaccination

ROANOKE, Va – Some areas across Southwest Virginia are making the COVID-19 vaccine available for anyone 16 and up.

General population clinics at the Berglund Center are expected to start later this week but one big factor on which districts are moving ahead faster than others is population.

Starting Monday, anyone old enough to get vaccinated can sign up to get their shot in several health districts across the region.

The state’s health director wants to make it very clear you still can’t just walk up and get the shot.

“It does not mean open pods people won’t be showing up for walk-in pods but it does mean that they will be able to openly schedule into appointments, regardless of any eligibility criteria,” Dr. Danny Avula said.

Thanks to its community vaccination clinic, the Pittsylvania-Danville was one of the first health districts to announce the transition to Phase 2.

“Since we were the first one in the state to have one of these CVC’s so we wanted to make sure that there were enough people coming in to make it worth their while,” Pittsylvania-Danville Health Director Dr. Scott Spillmann said.

Ad

Spillman says the district quickly moved through Phase 1C and wanted to make sure demand could be met.

“Things were slowing down a bit, so when things slow down a bit, it’s time to move to the next level and get that everybody that wants a vaccine get one,” Spillmann said.

Health officials say they are working around the clock to make sure every Virginian can get their vaccine without wasting a single dose.

“If we can show that we’re filling slots, we’re going to keep getting the vaccine that we asked for,” Spillmann said.

Governor Ralph Northam expects all of Virginia to enter Phase 2 by April 18.