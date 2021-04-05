Target will give you a 20% off coupon in exchange for a used car seat

ROANOKE, Va. – Not sure what to do with an old car seat? For the next two weeks, Target will take it off your hands and give you something in return.

All Target stores are participating in the company’s car seat trade-in event, from April 5 to April 17.

Customers who trade in their old car seats will receive a 20% off coupon toward a new car seat, car seat base, travel system, stroller or select baby home gear, which includes playards, high chairs, swings, rockers and bouncers.

Another important note about this event, you must be enrolled in Target Circle, the company’s free customer rewards program, to participate in the trade-in and receive a coupon.

Trading in two car seats? Yes, you can redeem this offer twice!

The coupon you get can be used through May 1.

Ad

If you’re thinking, “no one would ever take my child’s nasty car seat” here’s the descripiton of what Target is accepting: